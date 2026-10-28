Baguio records 18°C as DOH warns of Amihan-related illnesses

Baguio City recorded 18°C on 28 October as DOH Cordillera reminds the public to take precautions against respiratory illnesses, allergic rhinitis and eczema during the Amihan season.

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recorded a temperature of 18°C in Baguio City as of 5 a.m. on 28 October 2026.

The day’s maximum temperature is forecast to reach 26.2°C, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera advised the public to take precautions against common illnesses during the Amihan season, which typically runs from November to March.

The agency warned that flu, influenza and common colds may cause fever, coughing, nasal congestion and body aches.

The public is advised to wash their hands regularly, rest at home when experiencing symptoms, and eat fruits and vegetables. To prevent allergic rhinitis, which may cause severe sneezing, itchy eyes and clear nasal discharge that worsens in dusty or cold air, the DOH recommends wearing a mask outdoors or in dusty environments, keeping surroundings clean, and taking antihistamines when needed.

The agency also said atopic dermatitis, or eczema, can cause dry, itchy skin and rashes that worsen in cold, dry weather. It recommends using moisturizer daily, avoiding long baths and harsh soaps, and staying hydrated.