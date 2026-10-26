Pag-IBIG finances over 68,000 homes in nine months, socialized housing loans surge 173%

Pag-IBIG Fund financed 68,514 homes worth P111.29 billion from January to September 2026, a 15-percent increase from the 59,789 homes worth P93.03 billion financed during the same period last year.

The growth was driven in part by a sharp increase in financing for socialized housing under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) Program, according to Pag-IBIG Fund.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the number of homes financed for minimum-wage and low-income members rose 173 percent to 10,904 from 3,987 a year earlier.

Socialized housing financing also climbed 172 percent to P12.10 billion from P4.45 billion, raising its share of all homes financed by Pag-IBIG Fund to nearly 16 percent from 7 percent.

“Our latest housing figures show that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to make decent and affordable housing accessible to more Filipinos is translating into meaningful results,” Aliling said.

He added that the increase in socialized housing loans reflected the program’s efforts to expand homeownership opportunities for low-income workers while offering financing options to middle-income members.

Qualified socialized housing borrowers may avail themselves of a subsidized 3-percent interest rate. Eligible middle-income members, meanwhile, can access promotional rates of 4.5 percent and 5.75 percent, as well as housing loans of up to P10 million.

Pag-IBIG Fund also released P5.93 billion in financing for housing developments under Expanded 4PH during the first nine months of 2026, up 172 percent from P2.18 billion a year earlier.

The fund has strengthened partnerships with property developers, including Amaia Land, Avida Land, DMCI Homes, Federal Land, Filinvest Land, Megaworld Corp., PH1 World Developers, Robinsons Land, Rockwell Land and SMDC. Its partnership with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority also aims to bring housing closer to workplaces in New Clark City.

Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta said the sustained growth in housing financing, investments in housing development and stronger developer partnerships were helping make homeownership more attainable for Filipino workers and their families.

The recently concluded second National Housing Expo, held on 19 and 20 October at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, also reflected growing interest in housing opportunities under Expanded 4PH.

Organized by DHSUD and Pag-IBIG Fund, the expo drew 30,425 attendees, up from 19,215 last year, and brought together more than 80 partner developers offering over 50,000 housing units.