Organized by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Pag-IBIG Fund, the two-day event will feature house-and-lot packages, condominiums and ready-for-occupancy units, including properties near major employment centers in Metro Manila.

Filipino homebuyers will have access to 50,000 housing units from more than 80 property developers during the second National Housing Expo on 19 and 20 October at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Rockwell Land Corporation has partnered with Pag-IBIG Fund to expand housing options for Filipino workers, offering properties ranging from…

The expo will also offer special financing rates, housing loan assistance and discounts of up to 30 percent on selected Pag-IBIG acquired properties.

Under the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, qualified Pag-IBIG members purchasing socialized housing may avail themselves of subsidized interest rates as low as 3 percent.

Promotional rates of 4.5 percent and 5.75 percent are also available for eligible borrowers purchasing higher-priced properties, while housing loan limits have been increased to P10 million.

The promotional rates will remain available until 31 December 2026.

DHSUD Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the expo aims to expand affordable housing choices through stronger partnerships between the government and private developers.

“President Marcos has given us a clear directive to provide every Filipino family the opportunity to own a quality and affordable home in a safe community. We are building on the gains of Expanded 4PH by strengthening partnerships with leading developers to increase housing supply, including ready-for-occupancy homes within cities. Together with Pag-IBIG Fund’s higher housing loan limits and lower interest rates, these efforts are opening more opportunities for Filipino workers across income levels to own homes, including condominium units, closer to their workplaces. The National Housing Expo brings these gains together, demonstrating how government and the private sector can address both sides of the housing equation,” Aliling said.

Housing choices, discounts

Among the participating developers are Amaia Land, Avida Land, DMCI Homes, Filinvest Land, Megaworld Corp., Robinsons Land, Rockwell Land, PH1 World Developers, Megawide and SM Development Corp.

Visitors can explore housing projects, compare financing options and receive personalized assistance with loan applications.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the event would help members assess their purchasing capacity and identify properties that suit their budgets.

“Our approach is to make homeownership easier and more affordable at every step. Together with our fellow key shelter agencies and private-sector partners, we are bringing more housing choices, affordable financing and personalized assistance closer to Filipino workers and their families. This is the heart of Lingkod Pag-IBIG service. We want every member who visits the Expo to understand what they can afford, explore homes suited to their needs and budget, and take meaningful steps toward owning one. At the National Housing Expo, we are bringing all these opportunities together in one place,” Acosta said.

The expo will also feature solar energy providers and home essentials retailers offering special packages and discounts to Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card holders.

Attendees can obtain housing loan computations, financing guidance and application assistance on-site.

Pag-IBIG Fund is also coordinating with employers to allow more workers to attend the event.

Interested homebuyers may register through the official National Housing Expo website and select their preferred schedule.

Registered visitors will receive a personal QR code and Loan Value Card to help them navigate developer booths and identify properties within their budgets.

The event forms part of National Shelter Month activities aimed at improving access to affordable housing.