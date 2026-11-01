Pag-IBIG socialized housing financing jumps 173%

Pag-IBIG Fund's financing for socialized housing units for minimum wage and low-income members surged by 173 percent in 2026 under the Marcos administration's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Data released by Pag-IBIG Fund on Sunday showed that 10,904 socialized housing units were financed in 2026, up from 3,987 units in 2025.

The amount released for socialized housing financing also climbed to P12.10 billion from P4.45 billion, increasing its share of the agency's total housing financing from 7 percent in 2025 to nearly 16 percent in 2026.

“These results show how President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to expand access to decent and affordable housing is gaining ground through the Expanded 4PH Program. By making home financing more affordable, we are helping more minimum wage and low-income workers move closer to owning a home of their own,” Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Chairperson Jose Ramon Aliling said.

Under the Expanded 4PH Program, qualified members purchasing socialized housing units can avail themselves of Pag-IBIG Fund's subsidized home loan interest rate of 3 percent.

The subsidized rate was among the first adjustments Aliling introduced to the original 4PH Program after assuming office last year.

Pag-IBIG Fund also offers promotional home loan rates of 4.5 percent for loans of up to P4.9 million and 5.75 percent for loans above P4.9 million and up to P10 million. These options are intended to expand access to homeownership, including for buyers purchasing properties in the open market.

“Hindi dapat maging hadlang ang kakulangan sa kakayahang pinansyal upang magkaroon ng sariling tahanan ang ating mga kababayan. Sa pamamagitan ng mas abot-kayang interest rates at mas malawak na pagpipilian sa pabahay, mas marami tayong matutulungang pamilyang Pilipino na magkaroon ng ligtas, disente, at abot-kayang tahanan,” Aliling added.

From January to September 2026, Pag-IBIG Fund also recorded a 15-percent increase in the number of homes financed and a 20-percent rise in housing loan releases, reflecting growth in its housing finance operations.