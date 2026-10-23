Pag-IBIG housing loans surge 20% to P111.29B

Pag-IBIG Fund released P111.29 billion in housing loans during the first nine months of 2026, up 20% from a year earlier, as financing for socialized housing surged 172% under the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the agency financed 68,514 homes from January to September, compared with 59,789 units worth P93.03 billion during the same period in 2025.

Socialized housing loans reached P12.10 billion, up from P4.45 billion last year, while the number of homes financed for minimum wage and low-income workers jumped 173% to 10,904 units from 3,987.

Socialized housing accounted for nearly 16% of all homes financed, compared with 7% a year earlier.

Aliling attributed the increase to expanded financing options under the 4PH program, including a subsidized 3% interest rate for qualified socialized housing borrowers.

Middle-income members may also qualify for promotional interest rates of 4.5% and 5.75%, with the maximum housing loan amount raised to P10 million.

Pag-IBIG Fund also released P5.93 billion to finance housing developments under the program, a 172% increase from P2.18 billion in the same period last year.

The agency has expanded partnerships with major property developers to offer more housing options across different price ranges, while its collaboration with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority aims to provide homes closer to workplaces in New Clark City.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the expanded financing programs would help more Filipino workers afford homes.

The agency also reported increased participation in the second National Housing Expo, held Oct. 19-20 in Pasay City.

Attendance rose to 30,425 from 19,215 last year, while housing inquiries climbed to 44,567 from 8,698.