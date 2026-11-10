Pag-IBIG Fund is offering cash prizes of up to P50,000 to qualified Multi-Purpose Loan (MPL) borrowers and employer representatives under two raffle promotions running through early 2027.

The agency said 540 cash prizes will be awarded across two raffle draws scheduled for December 2026 and February 2027.

The Loan to Win promotion is open to members with approved MPL applications, while the Hatid Pana-Loan promotion covers fund coordinators and employer representatives who assist employees in securing loans.

Under the promotions, qualified participants automatically receive raffle entries without separate registration.

Members may earn additional entries if they are first-time borrowers, renew existing loans or apply through Virtual Pag-IBIG with online employer certification.

Fund coordinators and employer representatives also receive entries for helping employees secure approved loans, with additional chances for assisting first-time borrowers and online applicants.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the initiative seeks to encourage members to maximize their benefits while supporting their household needs.

"As we continue to make significant gains under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, we are taking a more comprehensive approach to addressing the housing needs of Filipino families. Beyond bringing the dream of homeownership within their reach, we are also helping members enhance the quality of life in their homes through minor improvements and the purchase of furniture and appliances, with affordable financing through Pag-IBIG Fund's Multi-Purpose Loan. MPL also helps them pursue other important family goals. These raffle promos encourage more members to make the most of their Pag-IBIG benefits, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s call to uplift Filipino families and help them build better, more secure and dignified lives," Aliling said.

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Qualified Pag-IBIG members may borrow up to 90 percent of their total regular savings under the MPL program, with repayment terms of one, two or three years.

Loan proceeds may be used for education, medical expenses, home improvements, small businesses and other family needs.

Cash prizes of P50,000, P25,000, P15,000 and P5,000 will be awarded, with 270 winners selected in each draw.

The first draw, dubbed Pag-IBIG AnniverSWERTE!, is scheduled for 14 December 2026 as part of the agency's 46th anniversary celebration. It will cover MPL applications approved from 1 to 30 November 2026.

The second draw, Panalo sa Pag-IBIG!, will be held on 14 February 2027 for loans approved from 1 December 2026 to 31 January 2027.

Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta said the MPL program provides financial assistance while generating income that contributes to dividends credited to members' savings.

"Our Multi-Purpose Loan helps members pursue their plans and provide for their families, whether by improving their homes, supporting their children's education, meeting medical expenses, or growing a small business. We make this possible through affordable interest rates and manageable repayment terms. The more our members save, the more they can borrow, while their savings continue to earn dividends. Equally important, the income generated from MPL contributes to Pag-IBIG Fund's earnings, which we largely return to our members through dividends on their savings. This way, the benefits extend beyond those who borrow to our entire membership," Acosta said.

She also acknowledged fund coordinators and employer representatives for helping workers access Pag-IBIG services.

Winners will be notified through official Pag-IBIG Fund communication channels.