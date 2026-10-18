The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Pag-IBIG Fund will open the second National Housing Expo on Monday, 19 October, offering prospective homebuyers access to 50,000 housing units from more than 80 participating developers.

The two-day event will run until 20 October at Halls 2 to 4 of the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City, with free admission.

Organized as part of the 2026 National Shelter Month celebration, the expo will serve as a one-stop shop where visitors can explore housing projects, compare available units and undergo on-site assessments for Pag-IBIG housing loans.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the initiative aims to make affordable housing and financing services more accessible to Filipino families.

"Ang Expo ay magsisilbing parang housing one-stop shop kung saan may mga units na pwedeng pagpilian at kapag nakapili maaaring magpa-assess agad sa Pag IBIG ang homebuyer. Yan ay alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong BBM na ilapit natin ang serbisyong pabahay sa ating mga kababayan," Aliling said.

Prospective buyers can consult Pag-IBIG representatives to determine their loan eligibility and borrowing capacity before choosing a housing project.

The expo also supports the Marcos administration's Expanded 4PH Program, which seeks to widen access to affordable and decent housing.

"Ang pagkakaroon ng sariling tahanan isang mahalagang hakbang tungo sa mas may dignidad at panatag na pamumuhay. Sa pagkakaroon ng housing expo, mas inilalapit natin ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino sa oportunidad na ito," Aliling said.