The partnership, formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed on 13 October in Makati City, will allow qualified Pag-IBIG members to access participating Rockwell properties through housing loans, preferential pricing and other incentives.

Rockwell Land Corporation has partnered with Pag-IBIG Fund to expand housing options for Filipino workers, offering properties ranging from affordable house-and-lot units to premium residential developments under the government's Expanded 4PH Program.

Robinsons Land Corp. has joined Pag-IBIG Fund’s growing roster of developer partners offering homes to Filipino workers through the…

The agreement initially covers Stonewell Acacia Homes and Stonewell Mahogany Homes in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, both of which have secured Pag-IBIG accreditation.

Two additional developments in Lipa, Batangas, are undergoing accreditation: Stonewell Molave Homes, offering house-and-lot units starting at ₱950,000, and Terreno South, an upscale gated community with lots priced from ₱4 million to ₱7 million.

Rockwell is also seeking accreditation for Anahaw Homes in San Antonio, Quezon, where completed house-and-lot units start at ₱2 million.

Other proposed developments include The Grove in Pasig City, The Arton in Quezon City, Fordham and Larsen Towers in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, and BenCab in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Under the agreement, Rockwell will identify eligible projects and available units, including ready-for-occupancy properties, while Pag-IBIG Fund will provide financing, loan counseling and homeownership assistance.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the partnership would make more residential developments accessible to members across different income brackets.

“For many of our members, owning a Rockwell home is an aspiration. What makes this partnership especially meaningful is that Rockwell is bringing forward choices for different budgets, from affordable homes to premium residences. By combining these options with our affordable housing financing, we want to help more Filipino workers find a quality home that matches both their aspirations and their financial capacity,” Acosta said.

Pag-IBIG offers housing loans of up to ₱10 million to qualified members.

Under its promotional rates, loans above the socialized housing ceiling and up to ₱4.9 million carry an interest rate of 4.5 percent, while loans exceeding ₱4.9 million and up to ₱10 million carry a 5.75 percent rate.

Both rates are fixed for the first three years and are available until 31 December 2026.

Rockwell Land President and Chief Operating Officer Valerie Soliven welcomed the partnership, saying it would help the company reach more Filipino homebuyers.

“We’re grateful to Pag-IBIG Fund for this partnership and the opportunity to bring the Rockwell experience to more Filipinos. We’ve spent more than 30 years creating homes, and we look forward to making that experience accessible to more families through this collaboration. We are excited to meet them at the National Housing Expo,” Soliven said.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the participation of major property developers reflected growing industry support for the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

“More of the country’s leading developers are joining our housing efforts because they see the clear direction set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the progress we are making under Expanded 4PH. They recognize that by working with DHSUD and Pag-IBIG Fund, we can help more Filipino workers afford quality homes while creating greater opportunities for the housing industry. Rockwell’s participation reflects this growing confidence and shared commitment,” Aliling said.

The partnership comes ahead of the second National Housing Expo on 19 and 20 October at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City.

Rockwell will join more than 80 developer partners at the event, which will feature thousands of housing units, promotional offers and on-site assistance for prospective borrowers.

Acosta encouraged interested homebuyers to explore the available properties and financing options during the two-day event.

The agreement was signed by Acosta and Soliven in the presence of Aliling, Rockwell Chairman and CEO Nestor Padilla, DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr. and other officials.