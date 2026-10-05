“We know how much owning a home means to our members and their families. That dream becomes more attainable when an affordable home price is matched by financing that keeps monthly payments within their means. Through our partnership with Robinsons Land, we are bringing together its preferential pricing and buyer incentives with our affordable Pag-IBIG Housing Loans,” Acosta said.

“Lower monthly payments help families sustain their housing loan repayments while leaving more room in their budget for other necessities, savings and plans for the future. We want our members to find a home that suits their family and their budget, with affordable home financing they can rely on from Pag-IBIG Fund,” she added.

The partnership comes after Pag-IBIG Fund raised its maximum housing loan amount to P10 million in June to provide middle-income earners with more housing choices.

The fund is also offering promotional housing loan rates of 4.5 percent per year for loans of up to P4.9 million and 5.75 percent for loans above P4.9 million up to P10 million. Both rates are fixed for the first three years, with the promotional offer available until the end of 2026.

Pag-IBIG members will also have access to home-matching activities, housing fairs, member briefings and online promotions under the partnership.

Housing loan counseling and assistance with documentary requirements will likewise be provided to help members determine what they can afford and understand the application process. Loan approval remains subject to Pag-IBIG Fund’s evaluation and applicable guidelines.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the growing participation of private developers would provide Filipino workers with more housing choices.

“President Marcos has directed us to do all that is necessary to bring homeownership within reach of more Filipino families under Expanded 4PH. We are seeing this direction bear fruit as more leading developers join our efforts, giving Filipino workers more homes to choose from and more opportunities to find one they can afford,” Aliling said.

Robinsons Land President and CEO Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said the partnership combines Pag-IBIG Fund’s financing solutions with RLC Residences’ portfolio of homes.

“By bringing together Pag-IBIG’s housing financing solutions and RLC Residences’ diverse portfolio of homes, we hope to make homeownership more accessible to more Filipino families and bring them closer to finding a place they can truly call their own,” Aragon-GoBio said.

Acosta and Aragon-GoBio signed the agreement, witnessed by Aliling. Other officials from DHSUD, Pag-IBIG Fund and Robinsons Land attended the signing.