THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and Pag-IBIG Fund open the second National Housing Expo at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City on Monday. The two-day event, running until Tuesday, showcases about 50,000 housing units from more than 80 property developers.

More than 45,700 homeseekers pre-registered for the 2nd National Housing Expo 2026, where over 80 private real estate companies offered around 50,000 housing units under the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Organized by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Pag-IBIG Fund, the two-day event concluded on 20 October at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, drawing prospective buyers seeking affordable houses and condominium units.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made a surprise appearance during the opening and toured participating developers’ booths with DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

The Expo featured ready-for-occupancy units in subdivisions and condominium developments, alongside special prices, promotions and exclusive buyer incentives from participating companies.

Pag-IBIG Fund offered promotional housing loan rates of 3% for socialized housing, 4.5% for properties priced at P4.9 million and below, and 5.75% for properties above P4.9 million and up to P10 million.

The agency also presented its acquired assets, offering discounts of up to 30% on the winning bid price of foreclosed properties.

Aliling thanked the homeseekers and private developers who participated in the event, saying the Expo was intended to help Filipino families move closer to owning decent and affordable homes.

“On behalf of the entire DHSUD, I am deeply grateful to all the homeseekers who attended. I hope the Housing Expo helped you make decisions toward achieving your dream of owning a decent and affordable home,” Aliling said.

He also thanked developers, key shelter agencies and Pag-IBIG Fund for supporting the initiative.