Pag-IBIG Fund is showcasing more than 20,000 housing units from over 45 developers at the Mindanao Housing Fair 2026 on 12 and 13 November at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City.

The two-day event offers affordable housing options, discounted properties and promotional loan rates under the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the initiative aims to expand homeownership opportunities for Filipino families, particularly low-income earners.

“This is a national housing program, and we want Filipino families, wherever they may live, to have a real opportunity to own a home,” Aliling said.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said qualified socialized housing buyers can avail themselves of a subsidized 3 percent interest rate under the Expanded 4PH Program.

The agency is also offering promotional annual interest rates of 4.5 percent and 5.75 percent for eligible housing loans of up to P10 million, alongside discounted acquired properties.

The promotional loan rates are available until the end of 2026.

Pag-IBIG personnel will assist visitors in exploring housing options, understanding financing requirements and identifying properties suited to their budgets.

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The Mindanao event follows similar housing fairs held in Metro Manila and the Visayas in October.

From January to October 2026, Pag-IBIG Fund financed 78,410 homes worth P127.44 billion, a 15 percent increase in housing units financed compared with the same period last year.

Of these, 12,969 were socialized housing units worth P14.40 billion, benefiting minimum wage and low-income earners.