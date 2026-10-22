A star studded combination of seasoned and new discoveries awaits at the Quezon Club in Solaire North

Filipino musical talent takes the spotlight as Solaire Resort Quezon City brings together some of the country’s finest singers, theater personalities, and rising performers through its premier live entertainment venue, Quezon Club.

Leading the impressive roster is powerhouse vocalist Radha, the former lead singer of the popular hip-hop group Kulay, who now serves as Quezon Club’s Creative Director.

With more than three decades in the entertainment industry, Radha brings her extensive experience in music, theater, and television to the venue, helping shape its artistic direction and entertainment programming.

Joining her is internationally acclaimed theater actress Carla Guevara-Laforteza, whose remarkable career includes portraying Kim and Gigi in the West End production of Miss Saigon in London.

Also featured are versatile singer-actor David Ezra, Filipino-Dutch recording artist Aliya Parcs, and JMRTN, popularly known as JMartin Castro, the charismatic frontman of the award-winning retro group The REtroSPECT Band.

The artists were introduced during the Quezon Club Entertainment Showcase and Press Conference held on October 22, 2026, giving members of the media a glimpse of the venue's diverse musical offerings.

David Ezra, the son of legendary singer Dulce, brings a repertoire that includes jazz, pop, Broadway classics, kundiman, and traditional Filipino music. His career has taken him to international stages, including Hong Kong Disneyland.

Meanwhile, Aliya Parcs, known for her single "Stop Think," adds contemporary pop appeal to the lineup.

JMRTN brings his signature retro sound and energetic performances, drawing from The REtroSPECT Band's extensive catalog of nostalgic hits and original compositions.

Another highlight is The Sirens, a powerhouse vocal trio composed of two-time Aliw Award winner Sheena Lee Palad, former The Clash finalist Kristel "Kris" Atinen, and theater performer Crystal Baranda Paras.

The trio promises an exciting combination of powerful vocals, musical versatility, and commanding stage presence.

Adding youthful energy is the QC Kids Crew, featuring Chesko Rodriguez, Melody Hodgson, Paji Arceo, Antonio Valdez, Fay Castro, and Brianna "Yani" Bunagan.

Among them is Bunagan, daughter of veteran comedian Michael V., who has established her own identity as a singer, actress, and theater performer. She made her professional stage debut in Liwanag sa Dilim and has also released original music under GMA Playlist.

Melody Hodgson, meanwhile, first gained public attention through It's Showtime's Kalokalike segment, where she became known as the "Katy Perry ng Cebu." She later earned an Awit Award for Best Regional Recording.

Paji Arceo has appeared in major musical productions, including One More Chance: The Musical, The Bodyguard: The Musical, and Gabriela: The Musical, while Antonio Valdez has performed in RENT, Joseph the Dreamer, and On Your Feet! Manila.

Chesko Rodriguez and Fay Castro likewise contribute their extensive theater experience to the ensemble.

Beyond the performances, the media showcase featured conversations and interviews with the participating artists, offering insights into their respective careers and the importance of providing more opportunities for Filipino entertainers.

Through Quezon Club, Solaire Resort Quezon City hopes to create a space where established performers and promising newcomers can share the same stage while introducing audiences to different musical genres.

Described as "The City's Hidden Stage," Quezon Club combines live music, sophisticated dining, and an intimate nightlife atmosphere.

Its culinary offerings are overseen by Chef de Cuisine January "Janu" Belardo, while Head Bartender Martin Protacio creates cocktails designed to complement the entertainment experience.

The venue forms part of Solaire Resort Quezon City's expanding entertainment and lifestyle offerings, which also include restaurants, bars, luxury accommodations, and leisure facilities.

More importantly, Quezon Club provides another platform for Filipino artists to demonstrate their versatility and connect with audiences who appreciate live performances.