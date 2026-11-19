Marinduque Governor Melecio “Mel” Go and Provincial Legal Officer Benedict Cartagena face criminal and administrative complaints over their alleged handling of the Marcopper settlement agreement.

A streambed stained orange by mineral deposits in a mining-affected area of Marinduque highlights environmental concerns surrounding the Marcopper mining disaster, as a new Ombudsman complaint raises questions over the implementation of the province’s $100-million settlement and rehabilitation efforts. (Photo courtesy of Business & Human Rights Resource

BOAC, Marinduque — Another case arising from the $100-million Marcopper environmental settlement has reached the Office of the Ombudsman, with Governor Melecio “Mel” Go and Provincial Legal Officer Benedict Cartagena facing criminal and administrative complaints over their alleged handling of the agreement.

Three Marinduque residents filed a 65-page complaint-affidavit on 13 November, accusing the officials of gross neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and alleged violations of Sections 3(a), 3(f), and 3(k) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The complainants alleged that Go and Cartagena obstructed the implementation of the settlement between the provincial government and Barrick Gold Corporation despite its approval by the Court of Appeals.

Among the allegations was Go's failure to sign joint instructions for the release of the initial $50-million payment from an escrow account maintained with JPMorgan Chase Bank in Singapore.

Cartagena was also accused of interfering with the process after allegedly requesting the bank on 14 October to keep the escrow account open.

The complaint further questioned the officials' compliance with their responsibilities under the settlement agreement and Provincial Ordinance No. 250 concerning the use of settlement funds for environmental rehabilitation.

The complainants maintained that the officials' actions created uncertainty over the release of funds and allegedly delayed rehabilitation efforts in communities affected by the Marcopper mining disaster.

Go, however, had previously explained in interviews that his signature was no longer required because the escrow agreement had reached its termination date on 4 October.

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A 12 October communication from JPMorgan indicated that the release of funds after the termination date required only unilateral instructions from Barrick under Section 3.4(b) of the agreement.

The initial settlement payment, together with related proceeds totaling approximately $50.71 million, was subsequently transferred to the provincial government's designated trust fund account on 16 October.

Another issue surrounding the settlement is the disputed 25-percent contingency fee claimed by Salazar Enrile Defensor & De Mata Law Offices (SedaLAW), the province's former legal counsel.

Go previously maintained that he was not opposing the settlement or the rehabilitation of communities affected by the Marcopper mining disaster. Instead, he questioned the legal fee, equivalent to approximately $25 million, and emphasized the need to protect public funds.

The Court of Appeals had upheld the legal fee arrangement, while the provincial government challenged the disputed payment before the Supreme Court.

Eight provincial board members defended the agreement, citing the appellate court ruling and previous legislative approvals.

During a public consultation on 9 November, the governor emphasized that environmental rehabilitation should be guided by updated scientific assessments, technical recommendations and realistic project costs.

He also discussed seeking assistance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and academic institutions, including the University of the Philippines, to develop a comprehensive rehabilitation plan.

Representatives from Mogpog similarly called for community-based rehabilitation supported by updated environmental studies.

Go's earlier explanations provide context to the issues raised in the latest complaint but do not constitute a formal response to the new allegations. Cartagena's specific response also remains to be obtained.