China rolled out a musical welcome for world leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, performing specially arranged versions of familiar songs associated with their respective countries.

From Freddie Aguilar's “Anak” for Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “America the Beautiful” for U.S. President Donald Trump, the musical selections turned the leaders' arrivals at Wednesday evening's gala dinner into a showcase of cultural diplomacy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan hosted the reception on 18 November at the Shenzhen International Communication Center, where an orchestra performed different compositions as guests approached the receiving line.

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According to Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao, organizers prepared 22 welcoming pieces for the occasion, drawing on recognizable melodies from participating economies.

The arrangements highlighted each country's musical heritage while providing a personalized welcome to the visiting leaders.

‘Anak’ for Marcos

As Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos entered the reception venue, the orchestra performed an instrumental arrangement of “Anak,” the internationally acclaimed Filipino ballad written and recorded by Freddie Aguilar in 1978.

The song follows the story of a child who rebels against parental guidance, experiences hardship and eventually comes to recognize the sacrifices and love of his family.

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One of the Philippines' best-known musical exports, “Anak” has been translated and recorded in several languages, including a Cantonese adaptation by Hong Kong singer Alan Tam.

Its selection attracted attention online, with some observers speculating whether the song carried a diplomatic message amid tensions between Manila and Beijing over the South China Sea.

However, there was no official indication that the choice was intended as a political statement.

Rather, the performance formed part of a broader musical program featuring familiar compositions from the countries represented at the summit.

Familiar melodies greet world leaders

Trump was welcomed with “America the Beautiful,” the patriotic song celebrating the United States and its landscapes.

The American president briefly stopped to listen to the orchestra, applauded the musicians and posed for photographers before proceeding to greet Xi and Peng.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his wife were welcomed with “Arirang,” a traditional folk song widely recognized across the Korean Peninsula.

For Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the orchestra selected “Ue o Muite Arukō,” internationally known as “Sukiyaki.”

The 1960s classic conveys perseverance amid sadness and hardship and remains one of Japan's most internationally recognizable songs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival was accompanied by music from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet “The Nutcracker,” specifically the lively Russian Dance, also known as “Trepak.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was greeted with “Cielito Lindo,” a traditional Mexican song frequently performed at sporting events and public celebrations.

Chilean President José Antonio Kast was welcomed with “Si Vas Para Chile,” while Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori's entrance featured “El Cóndor Pasa,” a composition closely associated with Peruvian musical heritage.

The selections reflected China's effort to recognize the participating economies through culturally significant music rather than relying on a single ceremonial composition.

Music as cultural diplomacy

The musical welcome was part of a reception designed to highlight the cultural diversity of the Asia-Pacific region.

Alongside the performances, the banquet featured Cantonese cuisine, regional specialties and cultural presentations celebrating Chinese traditions.