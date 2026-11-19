Boyet Ahmee proposes to Dimples Romana again in Paris
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Twenty-three years after promising Dimples Romana forever, Romeo “Boyet” Ahmee Jr. had another proposal for his wife. This time, the couple had the Eiffel Tower as their backdrop.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Boyet looked back on the promise he made to the actress and reflected on what it means to keep choosing each other after more than two decades together.
“And if I could live this life all over again, I’d still choose you. In every lifetime. In every adventure. Still you. Always you,” he wrote.