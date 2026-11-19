The Philippines and Chile signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on Thursday, 19 November, marking the country's first free trade agreement with a Latin American nation and opening new opportunities for trade and investment.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chilean President José Antonio Kast Rist formalized the agreement on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

The agreement seeks to reduce trade barriers, provide preferential market access and facilitate the exchange of goods, services and investments between the two countries.

Marcos welcomed the signing, saying the agreement would help unlock the largely untapped economic potential between Manila and Santiago.

"This FTA is so important to us because it will serve as, certainly, an avenue of trade that simply did not exist before," Marcos stressed.

The President said the Philippines and Chile have maintained warm diplomatic relations but have considerable room to expand their economic partnership.

“The FTA is going to provide us with a very, very important foundation to build on to make this trade, this relationship, not only in trade, not only between governments, but between our people, stronger, more vibrant, and deeper," Marcos noted.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the agreement is expected to increase Philippine exports, particularly agricultural products, seafood and electronic goods, by expanding access to the Chilean market.

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The pact is also expected to encourage Chilean investments in technology and financial services while promoting broader economic cooperation.

As the world's largest copper producer, Chile could provide opportunities for cooperation with the Philippines' semiconductor and electronics industries.

The South American country also has established financial services, tourism, wine and seafood industries.

In July, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna affirmed the conclusion of negotiations during a meeting in Manila.

Roque said the agreement would strengthen the Philippines' network of trade partnerships while creating more opportunities for Filipino businesses, workers, farmers, consumers and investors.

Bilateral trade between the Philippines and Chile reached $143.5 million in 2025, according to Chilean trade authorities.

Marcos meets other world leaders

Meanwhile, Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos joined other APEC leaders and their spouses at a gala dinner and cultural presentation hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan.

The Philippine leader also held separate meetings with other heads of government to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation.

During his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Marcos reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the two countries and their commitment to expanding bilateral relations.

Marcos also met Vietnamese President Tô Lâm to discuss cooperation in maritime affairs and food security.

He conveyed the Philippines' support for Vietnam's hosting of APEC in 2027, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to regional cooperation.

The President likewise spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum about strengthening trade, investment and cultural exchanges.