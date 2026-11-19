Miss Charm Indonesia 2026 Gisela Thesalonica is recovering after an unexpected accident left her with an injury to her right foot, requiring immediate medical attention and a minor surgical procedure.

The Indonesian beauty queen revealed that she accidentally stumbled shortly after the Miss Charm competition activities began. The incident prompted the pageant organizers to bring her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Gisela expressed her appreciation to the Miss Charm Organization for responding quickly and ensuring that her health and safety remained a priority.

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“I believe that everything happens for a reason,” she shared in a social media post.

“Yesterday, I had an unexpected accident after accidentally stumbling and injuring my right foot. Everything happened so quickly, the team took me to the nearest hospital to receive medical attention and undergoing a minor surgery procedure.”

The beauty queen also acknowledged the assistance she received from the organizers during the medical emergency.

“I’m truly grateful for the Miss Charm Organization, for their immediate care, making sure I prioritize my health above everything else and help me got the medical attention I needed.”

Although the accident has temporarily affected her pageant journey, Gisela remains optimistic about her recovery and determined to continue representing Indonesia.

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“Honestly, this wasn’t how I imagined my journey would go, especially now that everything has just officially started. I may need a little more time to recover, but I won’t let this moment take away the excitement and determination I have for this journey.”

Photos accompanying the update showed Gisela receiving medical treatment and later sitting in a wheelchair, with her injured foot protected following the procedure.

The Indonesian representative also thanked fellow candidates, supporters, and everyone who reached out with encouraging messages.

“Thank you to everyone who has checked on me and shown so much kindness. I’m doing my best to recover and stay positive. I truly appreciate it.”

While her recovery may require additional time, Gisela's message reflects her determination not to allow the setback to overshadow her international pageant experience.

For now, her health remains the priority as she looks forward to recovering and continuing her Miss Charm journey.

Photos accompanying the update showed Gisela receiving medical treatment and later sitting in a wheelchair, with her injured foot protected following the procedure.

The Indonesian representative also thanked fellow candidates, supporters, and everyone who reached out with encouraging messages.

“Thank you to everyone who has checked on me and shown so much kindness. I’m doing my best to recover and stay positive. I truly appreciate it.”

While her recovery may require additional time, Gisela's message reflects her determination not to allow the setback to overshadow her international pageant experience.

For now, her health remains the priority as she looks forward to recovering and continuing her Miss Charm journey.