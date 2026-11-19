Thursday’s close took the PSEi below Monday’s previous six-year low, as concerns over the economy continued to weigh on the market.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) fell 33.93 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,477.91 on Thursday, hitting a fresh six-year low, while the peso strengthened 4.5 centavos, or 0.07 percent, to P63.665 per US dollar from Wednesday’s P63.71 close.

The benchmark’s latest decline brought it below Monday’s six-year low of 5,481.88 and to its weakest closing level since 18 May 2020, when it finished at 5,479.35. The broader All Shares index also fell 0.66 percent, reflecting continued weakness across the market.

Among the sectoral indices, Industrials was the only gainer, rising 0.12 percent. Mining and Oil suffered the steepest losses, dropping 2.69 percent as investors continued to reduce their exposure to the sector. Market breadth also reflected cautious sentiment, with 55 stocks advancing, 106 declining and 70 unchanged.

San Miguel Corp. led index gainers, climbing 2.38 percent, while Semirara Mining and Power Corp. was the biggest laggard, falling 5.14 percent. Trading remained active, with total value reaching P6.16 billion. Foreign investors were net buyers, recording inflows of P47.73 million.

The local bourse has been hampered by souring investor sentiment toward the Philippine economy. Fears of stagflation emerged shortly after the announcement of third-quarter gross domestic product growth figures, with state officials, economists and private sector leaders holding differing views on whether the country has met the definition, adding to investor apprehension.

Thursday’s close also took the PSEi below Monday’s previous six-year low, as concerns over the economy continued to weigh on the market.

The peso, meanwhile, recovered modestly after weakening to P63.71 per dollar on Wednesday. It opened at P63.65 and traded between P63.64 and P63.80 before closing at P63.665, above its intraday low despite fluctuations during the session.

Bankers Association of the Philippines spot market data showed an AM weighted average of P63.70, with $791.38 million traded in the morning. The PM weighted average eased to P63.692, as afternoon volume reached $645.597 million. The full-day weighted average was P63.696, while the FX settlement rate stood at P63.70. Total spot volume reached $1.437 billion, up from $1.265 billion in the previous session.