Yeng Constantino celebrated two decades in music by filling the Smart Araneta Coliseum four times. Her anniversary concert, Biyaheng Bente, opened with two sold-out shows on August 28 and 29 and returned for another sold-out pair on November 17 and 18, 2026.

Cornerstone Entertainment announced that the run earned Constantino recognition as the first Filipina solo artist to sell out four shows at the Big Dome for a single concert series.