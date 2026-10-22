Kuya Kim remembers daughter Emman on death anniversary

A year after losing his beloved daughter Emman, television personality Kim Atienza continues to keep her memory alive by celebrating the causes she passionately supported.

Known to many as Kuya Kim, the veteran TV host commemorated the first anniversary of Emman’s passing with a heartfelt social media post, reminding everyone that her influence continues beyond her lifetime.

“1 year, Emmansky. Your advocacy lives on,” he wrote.

Accompanying his message was a touching photograph of Emman’s memorial, where white lilies, a lighted candle, and her favorite potato chips were lovingly arranged.

The simple yet meaningful tribute reflected a father’s enduring affection for his daughter and his commitment to preserving what mattered most to her.

For Kuya Kim, remembering Emman is not only about honoring the beautiful moments they shared but also ensuring that the causes close to her heart continue to inspire others.