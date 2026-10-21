Ben Siao, Yna Uy make Chinatown pageant history

Mr. Chinatown Global Philippines 2026 – Ben Siao Ms. Chinatown Global Philippines 2026 – Yna Angela Uy First runners-up Jyron Ngo and Izobel Uy Second runners-up Jay Chan II and Jamaica Co

A new chapter in Filipino-Chinese pageantry has begun as Ben Siao and Yna Angela Uy emerged victorious at the inaugural Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global Philippines 2026, earning the distinction of becoming the competition's first national titleholders.

The historic coronation took place at the iconic Manila Metropolitan Theater, where the country's newest pageant winners celebrated a milestone that will take them beyond Philippine shores.

Siao and Uy stood out in a competition that highlighted not only physical beauty and stage presence but also cultural identity, confidence, talent, and pride in Filipino-Chinese heritage.

Their victory came after weeks of auditions, workshops, and competitive challenges designed to prepare the candidates for the responsibilities and opportunities that come with representing the Filipino-Chinese community.

More than a celebration of beauty and personality, the inaugural competition provided a platform for young individuals to embrace their cultural roots while demonstrating their potential as ambassadors of a community whose traditions continue to enrich Philippine society.

For Siao and Uy, winning the coveted titles marks the beginning of an exciting international journey.

The newly crowned pair will represent the Philippines at the Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global international competition scheduled for February 2027, where they are expected to showcase Filipino-Chinese excellence before an international audience.

Their participation will also give them an opportunity to promote the Philippines' multicultural identity while celebrating the values, traditions, and aspirations of the Filipino-Chinese community.

Meanwhile, Jyron Ngo and Izobel Uy earned the first runner-up honors, while Jay Chan II and Jamaica Co completed the winning circle as second runners-up.

The coronation night also recognized the dedication of the other candidates who participated in the inaugural competition, each contributing to the successful launch of the national pageant.

Organizers expressed their appreciation to the sponsors, partners, families, friends, and supporters whose contributions helped bring the competition to life.

With its first set of winners officially crowned, Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global Philippines hopes to establish itself as a meaningful platform for discovering individuals who can represent Filipino-Chinese culture and heritage on a larger stage.

As Siao and Uy prepare for their international competition, they carry not only the excitement of their historic victories but also the responsibility of representing a community proud of its identity and traditions.

Complete list of winners

Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global Philippines 2026

Mr. Chinatown Global Philippines 2026 – Ben Siao

Ms. Chinatown Global Philippines 2026 – Yna Angela Uy

First runners-up

Jyron Ngo

Izobel Uy

Second runners-up

Jay Chan II

Jamaica Co