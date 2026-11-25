Puerto Rico celebrated a historic victory on home soil as Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026, while the Philippines once again demonstrated its pageant excellence with Bea Millan-Windorski securing a third runner-up finish at the prestigious competition’s 75th anniversary.

The grand coronation unfolded at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 25 November (Manila time), with outgoing Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico passing the crown to her successor.

Barreto’s triumph made the diamond anniversary celebration even more meaningful for the host nation, as she emerged victorious among 116 international delegates vying for the coveted “Radiance of an Eternal Legacy” crown.

Meanwhile, Millan-Windorski gave Filipinos another reason to celebrate, securing the country’s second consecutive Top 5 placement following Ahtisa Manalo’s third runner-up finish in 2025.

The 24-year-old Filipino-American environmentalist and climate consultant from La Union showcased elegance, intelligence, and substance throughout the competition.

During the final question-and-answer round, Millan-Windorski drew inspiration from her decade of volunteer work in sea turtle conservation, encouraging world leaders to replace “crab mentality” with what she described as “turtle mentality,” emphasizing cooperation, compassion, and collective progress.

Her performance reinforced the Philippines’ enduring reputation as a global pageant powerhouse while bringing her environmental advocacy to the international stage.

The milestone edition was hosted by R’Bonney Gabriel, Mario Lopez, Zuri Hall, and Dayanara Torres.

Also read History repeats itself as Puerto Rico wins Miss Universe on home soil for the second time

Miss Universe 2026 official results:

Miss Universe 2026 – Jennifer Barreto, Puerto Rico

First runner-up – Melissa Núñez, Dominican Republic

Second runner-up – Clara Vega, Venezuela

Third runner-up – Bea Millan-Windorski, Philippines

Fourth runner-up – Georgia Waddington, New Zealand