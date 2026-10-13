Cordillera Peoples Alliance rejects proposed Cordillera autonomy bill

Filed on 18 December 2025 by Cordillera lawmakers and party-list representatives, the bill targets a regional plebiscite in 2027. The CPA argued that the timeline is being pursued through coercive measures rather than genuine democratic consensus.

The CPA, which describes itself as the widest organization of indigenous peoples in the Cordillera, said that despite revisions and provisions across its 18 articles and 163 sections, the bill fails to guarantee genuine self-determination for the region's indigenous peoples.

BAGUIO CITY — The Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) has rejected House Bill No. 6981, a proposed measure seeking to establish the Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR) under the 20th Congress.

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the World Bank completed a joint review of climate adaptation and…

A primary point of contention is the bill's territorial and political framework, particularly provisions allowing any two or more provinces or cities that vote in favor of autonomy in the plebiscite to form the autonomous region.

According to the CPA, this arrangement threatens the territorial integrity of the Cordillera homeland by potentially excluding provinces that reject the proposal and reclassifying them under neighboring regions, such as Ilocos or Cagayan Valley.

The alliance described the provision as a “divide-and-rule” tactic that could pressure communities into voting “Yes.” It warned that dividing the region into separate geographical areas would undermine the unified territory necessary for genuine autonomy.

The CPA also criticized the bill's definition of “Cordilleran identity,” which it said is based merely on a one-year residency requirement for Filipino citizens living in the region.

The alliance argued that this dilutes the indigenous character of the region, whose majority population comprises Igorot peoples, and disregards their collective rights to ancestral domains, culture, and resources.

By basing identity on residency, the bill could allow non-indigenous politicians and outside interests who meet the residency requirement to qualify for high regional positions, including regional governor, the CPA said. It warned that this could turn autonomous leadership into a vehicle for political dynasties and elite control.

On economic matters, the CPA argued that HB 6981 perpetuates historical national oppression by retaining legal frameworks such as the Regalian Doctrine, Presidential Decree No. 705, or the Revised Forestry Code, and the Mining Act of 1995.

Rather than granting local communities greater control over their land and natural resources, the bill provides only “prior and preferential rights” subject to the Constitution and existing laws, the alliance said.

The CPA also raised concerns over provisions expanding Financial or Technical Assistance Agreements (FTAAs) and streamlining resource extraction under the authority of the regional governor, which it said could encourage foreign corporate exploitation and environmental degradation.

On fiscal provisions, the alliance criticized the proposed subsidies and preliminary operational budgets, including ₱2.695 billion allocated for campaign drives, Commission on Elections operations, and government center construction.

The CPA described the proposed spending as a waste of public funds and a potential avenue for corruption. It argued that regional autonomy had been reduced to a contest for administrative power, lucrative government positions, and budget allocations instead of addressing historical government neglect, poverty, and social injustice.

On peace, security, and human rights, the alliance warned against provisions expanding the regional governor's authority to call on the Armed Forces of the Philippines during perceived regional emergencies.

It cautioned that vaguely defined terms such as “lawlessness” and “imminent danger” could be used against legitimate community resistance, environmental defenders, and indigenous activists through red-tagging and counterinsurgency policies.

The CPA also argued that excluding defense and national security from regional jurisdiction would leave militarization associated with corporate mining and dam projects unaddressed.

In its concluding assessment, the alliance said HB 6981 fails to uphold the Cordillera people's collective right to self-determination, describing the proposal as “bogus autonomy” driven by political elites seeking positions for their own benefit.

The CPA maintained that genuine regional autonomy requires systemic changes to the country's political system, the dismantling of feudal and imperialist structures, and full recognition of ancestral land rights.

Drawing parallels with the rejected Organic Acts of 1990, or Republic Act No. 6766, and 1998, or Republic Act No. 8438, the alliance urged Cordillera residents to expose and oppose HB 6981 and vote “No” if it proceeds to a plebiscite in 2027.