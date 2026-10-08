The second Implementation Support Mission for the Panahon ng Pagkilos: Philippine Community Resilience Project ran from 29 September to 2 October and assessed local resilience plans and proposed investments in Benguet.

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the World Bank completed a joint review of climate adaptation and community infrastructure projects across the Cordillera region.

Led by World Bank Senior Water Specialist Georges Comair and Social Development Specialist Josephine Jade, the team reviewed municipal planning documents and inspected project sites to determine whether proposed interventions matched local risk assessments.

In Bokod, Benguet, the team inspected a proposed slope protection structure in Barangay Bila and a foot trail concreting project with railings in Barangay Ambuclao.

In Buguias, reviewers examined an access road improvement, a sinking area in Sitio Pilando, Barangay Lengaoan, and proposed slope protection and storm drainage projects in Barangay Amgaleyguey.

Officials from DSWD, regional and area coordinating teams, and the Department of Economy, Planning and Development joined the field visits.

During an exit conference in Baguio City on 2 October, World Bank representatives presented their findings to regional officials.

DSWD Cordillera officer-in-charge Regional Director Enrique Gascon Jr. said the review reflected local traditions of collective decision-making and community cooperation.

Separately, DSWD turned over four completed infrastructure projects worth P4.1 million in Abra under its community-driven development program.

The projects, inaugurated from 25 to 28 August, include road improvements in Barangays Naguirayan, Garreta and Monggoc in Pidigan, as well as a slope protection structure in Barangay Sulbec.

Residents participated in selecting, planning and managing the projects.