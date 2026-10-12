SETUP-assisted firms post P1.59B sales in CALABARZON

Solidum reported the figures in his keynote address during the opening of the 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week at the Quezon Convention Center on Monday, 12 October.

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — Firms assisted through the Department of Science and Technology’s Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) in CALABARZON generated more than P1.59 billion in gross sales and created 2,118 new jobs in 2025, according to Science and Technology Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

He said DOST-CALABARZON assisted more than 5,350 micro, small and medium enterprises and industries through SETUP in 2025.

The secretary highlighted how improved production processes, upgraded equipment and better products can help businesses increase output, reach new markets and create employment.

The enterprise assistance supports the first horizon of DOST’s Three-Horizon Science, Technology, and Innovation Economic Strategy, which focuses on improving productivity and efficiency among MSMEs.

Under this horizon, the department aims to build a stronger base of 10,000 technology-empowered, highly productive and efficient MSMEs nationwide through digital tools, stronger supply chains and accessible technologies.

Solidum also cited the region’s laboratory services as a foundation for improving product quality and helping businesses meet standards.

In 2025, the region’s laboratories provided 15,079 testing and calibration services to 4,366 customers from across the country. Through DOST’s OneLab Platform, laboratories are connected to make technical services more accessible.

On research commercialization, Solidum said 107 DOST-developed technologies had been transferred to 193 adopters in CALABARZON.

He emphasized that developing technologies must be followed by bringing them to users and ensuring they respond to actual needs.

The three-day RSTW, held from 12 to 14 October, carries the theme “Science, Technology, and Digital Innovation Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience.”

The event provides opportunities for enterprises, researchers, students, communities and local governments to explore technologies and establish partnerships addressing development challenges.