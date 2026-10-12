DOST opens CALABARZON science and technology week

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) formally opened the 2026 Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week (RSTW) in CALABARZON on Monday, 12 October, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the Quezon Convention Center.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., DOST CALABARZON Regional Director Emelita P. Bagsit and Quezon Governor Helen Tan led the ceremony, joined by other national and local government officials.

The opening also marked the launch of Grand TIKME, or Teknolohiya at Inobasyon, Kaagapay ng Micro Enterprises, which highlights the role of science and technology in supporting small businesses and community-based livelihood initiatives.

The three-day event features research innovations, locally developed technologies and products designed to strengthen food security, improve productivity and promote sustainable economic development.

Exhibits also provide students, entrepreneurs and the public with opportunities to explore scientific advancements and practical applications of technology.

Organized by DOST CALABARZON, the regional science and technology celebration will continue until 14 October.