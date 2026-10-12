Philippines keeps top-tier ranking in anti-trafficking report

This reflected more than a decade of sustained efforts to combat human trafficking and strengthen the country’s anti-trafficking response.

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) reaffirms its commitment to end human trafficking as for the 11th consecutive year, the Philippines has maintained its Tier 1 status in the 2026 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report of the United States Department of State.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) have been asked to execute the arrest warrants…

The milestone underscores the continuing commitment of the Philippine government, through the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and its member agencies, alongside non-government partners, to strengthen prevention, victim protection, prosecution, and partnership.

It said that while the recognition affirms the country’s continued efforts, it also reinforces the responsibility to build on these gains and respond to evolving forms of exploitation.

The latest report recognized key developments in the country’s anti-trafficking response, including the adoption of a nationwide mandatory Victim Identification System and an enhanced National Referral Mechanism, the expansion of IACAT’s prosecutorial task forces, the launch of the IACAT ProtectPortal, and increased government investment in prevention efforts.

Justice Secretary Frederick A. Vida linked the country’s continued Tier 1 status to the responsibility to deliver compassionate and victim-centered justice.

“As Chair of the IACAT, the Department of Justice remains committed to advancing a system of justice that champions in victim protection. Our pursuit of justice must place victims at the center of our efforts and guided by compassion. As we mark the Philippines’ 11 consecutive years of Tier 1 ranking in the fight against human trafficking, may we all move forward with renewed determination to continually improve our efforts to ensure that every victim receives the justice they deserve,” he said.

On the other hand, Undersecretary Nicholas Felix L. Ty, Undersecretary-in-Charge of IACAT, likewise emphasized the importance of sustaining this collective momentum.

He said the country’s continued Tier 1 status for 11 consecutive years reflects the collective resolve of government agencies and non-government partners to confront human trafficking through sustained and coordinated action.

He said, “We are determined to build on the gains we have achieved, strengthen our efforts in prevention, prosecution, and victim protection, and respond decisively to emerging forms of exploitation. We will not allow this momentum to falter; we will continue working together until we end human trafficking.”

The 2026 TIP Report also outlines key priorities for further improvement of the Philippines’ anti-trafficking efforts in the coming year. These include enhancing investigations and prosecutions, expanding digital forensic capabilities, improving the identification and protection of victims exploited in online scam operations, and intensifying efforts to address labor trafficking in the fishing industry.

As the Philippines carries forward its 11-year legacy of progress, IACAT reaffirms its commitment to sustaining progress and addressing the recommended gaps in the report.

This milestone is not an endpoint, but a stronger call to collective action - one that demands unwavering dedication to protect the Filipino people from all kinds of exploitation.