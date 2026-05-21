DOJ, IACAT asked to serve arrest warrants vs London-based Italian entrepreneur

Lampa also requested that the DOJ initiate extradition proceedings to bring Nouri to the Philippines and face the criminal charges against him.

It may be recalled that on 4 March, the Bacoor City regional trial court issued a warrant of arrest against Adel En Nouri and several other accused who were charged with a non-bailable qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) in relation to Section 6 (c) of Republic Act No. 9208 as amended by RA 10364, the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2021.

Another arrest warrant was issued on 10 April, the Bacoor City RTC ordered the arrest of Adel En Nouri and his co-accused on charges of serious illegal detention and large-scale illegal recruitment in the cases also filed by the DOJ.

In a resolution issued last 16 April, the DOJ also recommended the the filing in court of non-bailable large-scale illegal recruitment and estafa cases against En Nouri and another foreigner national.

Lampa said En Nouri’s continued evasion of the law poses a serious threat to his victims.

Lampa had also written IACAT Executive Director Hannah Lizette Manalili seeking the same assistance for the victims.

The lawyer earlier asked the British and Italian embassies to cancel the UK resident visa of London-based Italian entrepreneur Adel En Nouri and to provide information as to his whereabouts.

He also urged the British embassy to cancel the UK resident visa issued to En Nouri on the grounds that he is an undesirable alien.

En Nouri’s alleged victims have earlier asked the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detention Group to help them in the issuance of a red notice by the International Criminal Police Organization against Adel En Nouri.