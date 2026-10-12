Jake Cuenca spoils Rabiya Mateo with luxury luggage

Love certainly comes with sweet surprises for beauty queen-turned-actress Rabiya Mateo, who recently delighted her social media followers after revealing an expensive gift from her boyfriend, actor Jake Cuenca.

The former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder proudly showed off a stylish red Rimowa suitcase, a luxurious travel essential that Jake had thoughtfully given her.

Clearly overwhelmed by her boyfriend's generosity, Rabiya expressed her appreciation through a playful and affectionate Instagram post.

“My first Crimowa. Thank you for spoiling me, @juancarloscuenca. The most generous boyfriend ever,” Rabiya wrote.

Her lighthearted reference to the luxury luggage brand added a humorous touch to her message, but it was her description of Jake as the “most generous boyfriend ever” that highlighted her appreciation for the actor.

Known for its premium craftsmanship, durability, and sophisticated designs, Rimowa has become a favorite luggage brand among celebrities, fashion personalities, and frequent international travelers.

The striking red suitcase is not only a fashionable travel companion but also another memorable gift in Rabiya's relationship with Jake.

Beyond its luxurious appearance, the present reflects the actor's affectionate gesture toward his girlfriend, who has been open about sharing happy moments from their romance.

Rabiya first captured national attention when she won Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and subsequently represented the country at the 69th Miss Universe competition.

Following her pageant journey, she successfully transitioned into acting and television, gradually establishing her presence in the entertainment industry.

Jake, meanwhile, has built a successful acting career through his performances in television dramas and films, earning recognition for his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Their relationship has also attracted public interest, with supporters following their appearances together and the affectionate moments they share on social media.

While the price of the suitcase was not disclosed, Rimowa is widely recognized as a premium travel brand, making the gift an especially extravagant surprise.

For Rabiya, however, the excitement appeared to go beyond the expensive present itself. Her social media message reflected how much she appreciated Jake's thoughtfulness and generosity.

With her new red suitcase ready for future adventures, Rabiya has another reason to smile, thanks to a boyfriend who apparently knows how to make her feel special.

And judging by her affectionate Instagram message, Jake Cuenca has certainly earned the title of Rabiya Mateo's “most generous boyfriend ever.”