The leaders raised their concerns during the West Philippine Sea Atin Ito forum at Camayan Beach Resort, urging Duterte to address the allegations and explain her position on China's actions in Philippine waters.

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — Fisherfolk leaders from Zambales and Bataan on Sunday, 11 October, questioned Vice President Sara Duterte's silence on Chinese harassment of Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), citing allegations that she and her husband, Manases Carpio, received millions of pesos from China-linked sources.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Monday called on local government units to strengthen efforts to protect maritime…

Representatives of the New Masinloc Fishermen Association, Subic Commercial Fishers Association, San Miguel Pundaquit Fisherfolk Association, Samahan ng Cabangaan-3 Fishermen's Unity and Agri-Aqua Association attended the forum organized by Atin Ito, a civil society coalition that has conducted four civilian-led supply missions to the WPS.

"Madam VP Sara, kaya po ba tahimik kayo sa gitna ng karahasan at kalupitan na sinasapit namin sa West Philippine Sea sa kamay ng Tsina ay dahil nabayaran ng milyones ang inyong katahimikan?" said Leonardo "Ka Nards" Cuaresma, president of the New Masinloc Fishermen Association.

"Habang kami ay hinaharass, tinatakot, pinagnanakawan ng huling isda at itinataboy ng mga barko ng China sa sarili naming karagatan, ang Bise Presidente at ang kanyang asawa ay diumano tumanggap ng milyon-milyon mula sa China. Hindi ba isa itong katrayduran? Hindi dapat ipaliwanag ito sa taumbayan?" he added.

The fisherfolk leaders said the allegations raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, particularly as Filipino fishermen continue to report intimidation, dangerous encounters and restrictions on access to their traditional fishing grounds.

They stressed that Chinese activities in the WPS directly threaten their livelihoods and the welfare of coastal communities.

"Bawat bangkang itinataboy, bawat mangingisdang tinatakot, at bawat araw na hindi kami makapangisda ay kabuhayang nawawala at pamilyang nagugutom. Habang kami ang nagdurusa sa panggigipit ng China, karapatan naming malaman kung saan nakatayo ang ating mga pinuno," Cuaresma said.

Cuaresma, also a co-convenor of Atin Ito, called on Duterte and Carpio to explain the nature, source and purpose of the alleged transactions.

He also challenged the Vice President to publicly condemn Chinese harassment and affirm her commitment to protecting Filipino fishermen and Philippine sovereignty.

"For us, the impeachment trial of the Vice President is not only about unexplained and ill-gotten wealth. This is about our livelihood, our safety, and our country's sovereignty. We face the risks at sea, and we deserve leaders who will stand up for us, not multimillionaire traitors," Cuaresma said.

"Ang West Philippine Sea ay atin. Hindi dapat ang milyones ng Tsina ang manaig sa karapatan ng mga mangingisdang Pilipino na mangisda nang malaya at ligtas sa sarili nilang karagatan," he added.

The allegations against Duterte and Carpio remain unsubstantiated in the material provided. Their response to the claims was not included in the statement.