Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the awarding of 91 Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) on Thursday, 8 October, as part of the National Shelter Month celebration.

More than 300 individuals from 91 families in Quezon City and Caloocan City have benefited from the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program after receiving land titles under its Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP).

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development will award at least 913 individual land titles to families from different parts…

Nearly 1,000 families to receive land titles under Expanded 4PH

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will award at least 913 land titles to families from various parts of the…

DHSUD to award land titles to 913 families under Expanded 4PH

Of the titles distributed, 63 went to families in Quezon City, including 30 beneficiaries from Payatas Clans Lot 2-E Homeowners Association, 21 from Kapatiran Horseshoe Homeowners Association and 12 from Sandigan ng Maralita sa Batasan Homeowners Association.

Another 28 titles were awarded to members of the Camarin Mahogany Homeowners Association in Caloocan City.

Aliling said the titles provide families with legal proof of land ownership and greater security over their homes.

“Ang bawat TCT na ipinagkakaloob natin ngayon ay isang konkretong patunay na ang pabahay ay hindi lamang tungkol sa pagkakaroon ng isang lugar na matitirhan. Tungkol ito sa seguridad, dignidad, at katiyakan ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino na may sariling tahanan silang maituturing nilang kanila,” he said.

The ECMP, implemented by the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), helps organized communities secure land ownership under the administration's Expanded 4PH housing initiative.

Aliling said the program supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to improve housing access and provide more Filipino families with secure land tenure.

The awarding formed part of the National Shelter Month celebration, which carries the theme “Tahanan. Pamayanan. Kinabukasan.”