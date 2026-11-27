Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is encouraging Filipinos to prioritize safety while enjoying racket sports as BDO Insure introduces an insurance product designed for pickleball, badminton, tennis and other racket sports enthusiasts.

With pickleball gaining popularity among Filipinos of different ages and skill levels, Wurtzbach-Jauncey has joined the growing community of players embracing the fast-paced sport.

The beauty queen, entrepreneur and health advocate recently shared her experience discovering insurance coverage specifically designed for racket sports players.

"Still new to pickleball, so imagine my surprise when I found out there's actually insurance made specifically for racket sports players," she said.

BDO Insure recently launched what it describes as the country's first Racket Sports Insurance, offering coverage for sports-related accidents, medical expenses and equipment damage.

The insurance plan starts at P1,199 annually and is designed to provide financial protection for recreational and competitive players.

Coverage for players and equipment

Although pickleball is relatively easy to learn, players remain exposed to potential injuries and accidents during games and training sessions.

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BDO Insure's Racket Sports Insurance provides up to P100,000 in reimbursement for covered accident-related medical expenses and up to P100,000 for the treatment of eye injuries.

The plan also includes up to P60,000 in protection for rackets and paddles against damage caused by fire and natural disasters.

Additional coverage is available for personal liability arising from third-party injuries or property damage during play.

The product is available to individuals ages 7 to 65, with renewability until age 70.

Applications can be completed digitally without a medical examination, making enrollment more convenient for interested players.

According to BDO Insure, the offering is intended to address the growing demand for protection among Filipinos who invest in sports equipment, training and active lifestyles.

Promoting safer participation in sports

As pickleball continues to attract new participants, BDO Insure is emphasizing the importance of preparing for unexpected accidents alongside improving athletic skills.

The company said its racket sports insurance is designed to help players manage potential financial risks while allowing them to focus on enjoying their chosen sport.

For Wurtzbach-Jauncey, having access to protection designed for racket sports provides added reassurance as she continues learning pickleball.

"As someone who's still learning and enjoying every game, it's reassuring to know that there's protection designed for players like me," she said.

BDO Insure said interested individuals may learn more about the product, coverage conditions and application process through the official BDO website.

BDO Insure is a registered trademark of BDO Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers Inc., an insurance and reinsurance broker licensed and supervised by the Insurance Commission.