Xiaomi Philippines officially unveils the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max on Friday, 27 November 2026, introducing flagship smartphones featuring dual 200-megapixel Leica cameras, innovative rear displays and next-generation Snapdragon processors.

Xiaomi Philippines has officially launched its flagship Xiaomi 18 Pro Series, introducing two smartphones equipped with secondary rear displays, dual 200-megapixel Leica cameras and next-generation Snapdragon processors.

Unveiled on Friday, 27 November 2026, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max mark the company's latest push into the premium smartphone market, with prices starting at P95,999 and P105,999, respectively, for their 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variants.

Both devices feature Xiaomi's new Back Display, which allows users to take selfies using the main cameras, preview videos and access notifications without turning their phones around.

The secondary AMOLED screen measures 2.7 inches on the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 2.9 inches on the Pro Max, offering up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Beyond photography, the rear display supports navigation updates, ride-hailing notifications, QR codes and customizable wallpapers.

Xiaomi has also incorporated artificial intelligence features, including real-time translation in 29 languages and tools that allow users to create customized mini-applications through natural language prompts.

Leica cameras take center stage

One of the series' main selling points is its Leica dual 200MP camera system, developed through Xiaomi's partnership with the German camera manufacturer.

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Both smartphones feature a 200MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP front-facing camera.

The telephoto system supports portrait photography, optical-level zoom and close-up macro photography.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max also features an upgraded Light Fusion 960L main sensor designed to improve image quality in challenging lighting conditions.

For video creators, both devices support 8K recording at 30 frames per second and 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 120fps.

Xiaomi has also introduced AI-powered photography tools that assist with portrait lighting, image composition and photo editing.

Next-generation Snapdragon performance

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, while the standard Pro model runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Both processors use a 2-nanometer manufacturing process designed to improve performance and power efficiency.

According to Xiaomi, the Pro Max delivers up to 13 percent faster CPU performance, 44 percent higher GPU performance and 35 percent faster AI processing compared with the previous generation.

The Pro Max also features an upgraded cooling system intended to maintain performance during gaming and other demanding tasks.

Battery capacity differs between the two models.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging, while the Pro Max houses a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

Both models support 50W wireless charging.

The smartphones run Xiaomi HyperOS 4, featuring Google Gemini integration, AI-powered productivity tools and improved compatibility across connected devices.

Privacy-focused displays

Xiaomi has also introduced a new Privacy Display feature designed to limit screen visibility from side angles.

The technology allows users to activate a privacy mode that reduces the ability of nearby people to view sensitive information.

Both devices feature AMOLED displays with up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6.4-inch main display, while the Pro Max offers a larger 6.9-inch screen.

Both models are available in Black, White, Cosmic Blue and Velvet Red.

Philippine pricing and pre-order offers

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Series will be available for pre-order from 27 November to 17 December 2026.

Customers who place a P1,000 deposit during the promotional period will receive a P4,000 discount, a free Xiaomi Watch S5 46mm valued at P10,999 and an after-sales VIP card offering benefits worth up to P30,000.

Participating retail stores will also offer additional trade-in savings of up to P12,000.

Pre-orders are available through authorized Xiaomi stores and official online channels, including Shopee and Lazada.

Alongside the smartphones, Xiaomi introduced three new wearable devices: the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Xiaomi Smart Band 11 and Xiaomi Clip open-ear earbuds.

The products carry suggested retail prices of P13,999, P3,699 and P8,499, respectively, with introductory discounts available until 1 December.