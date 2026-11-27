Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go has called for regular health checkups and stronger medical preparedness during sporting activities following the sudden death of former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Peter June "PJ" Simon, who collapsed during a basketball game in Davao City on 20 November 2026.

Go, chairman of the Senate committees on sports and youth and vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, said Filipinos should prioritize their cardiovascular health before participating in physically demanding activities.

Speaking during the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off 2026, the senator expressed his condolences to Simon's family and the basketball community.

Also read Olympian Martinez plotting SEAG return

“Napakagaling, iniidolo natin. Nalulungkot po ako, ako po'y nakikiramay sa pamilya. My deepest condolences to the family. At my prayers po, pagdasal po natin si PJ Simon. At sa lahat po ng basketball fans na nagluluksa sa nangyari kay PJ, pagdasal po natin siya,” Go said.

Simon, 46, died after suffering a medical emergency during a basketball game in Davao City. His death has renewed calls for better emergency response procedures and medical equipment at sporting venues.

TV5 News | Always On+1

Regular medical checkups urged

Go encouraged Filipinos, particularly those 40 and older, to undergo regular health assessments and consult physicians about their readiness to participate in strenuous sports.

Also read Manila unites the world through running, culture

He cited examinations such as a two-dimensional echocardiogram and, when recommended by a physician, a stress echocardiogram to assess cardiovascular health.

“Paalala ko lang po sa lahat na ingat po tayo, make sure na we are physically fit, lalong-lalo na po 'yung mga 40 years old and above, tulad ko, I am 52 years old. Kailangan talagang magpa-checkup tayo kahit papaano,” Go said.

The senator stressed that participation in sports remains important for maintaining physical fitness but should be accompanied by appropriate health precautions.

“Ang importante rito ay 'yung pangalagaan po natin ang ating kalusugan. Hindi naman po masama maglaro ng sports. 'Yan naman po ang buhay natin, basta kaya lang po ng ating katawan. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us physically fit and healthy,” he added.

Medical teams at sports venues

Go also emphasized the need for trained medical personnel and emergency response teams at sporting events, noting that immediate intervention could help save lives.

He cited the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off as an example of a tournament with medical personnel available to respond to emergencies.

“Importante po itong mayroong mga support crew. Katulad ng itong liga po ng UNTV, mayroon silang ready na medical team na tumugon kaagad sa mga pangangailangang medical attention in case of emergencies. Napakahalaga po nito dahil 'yung iba po hindi alam kung anong dapat gawin, 'yung proper na procedure na dapat gawin,” Go said.

The senator also highlighted Republic Act 10871, or the Basic Life Support Training in Schools Act, commonly known as the Samboy Lim Law, which mandates appropriate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support instruction in public and private basic education schools.

Building on existing measures, Go announced plans to file legislation strengthening medical and safety requirements during sporting activities.

He noted that while organized tournaments often have ambulances and medical teams on standby, smaller community leagues and informal basketball games may lack similar resources.

“Hindi lahat po ng paglalaruan ng basketball ay mayroong mga ambulansya, may medical team, kaya dapat 'yun ang pag-aralan natin. Unang-una, make sure na kaya nating maglaro, kaya ng katawan natin—magpa-checkup kayo, komunsulta kayo sa doktor kung kaya bang maglaro o wala ba tayong nararamdaman,” he explained.

Go reiterated his advocacy of encouraging Filipinos, especially young people, to participate in sports while observing appropriate safety precautions.