The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will award at least 913 land titles to families from various parts of the country under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Social Housing Finance Corp. President Federico Laxa will lead the awarding of the individual land titles to beneficiaries of the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP).

The beneficiaries are members of various homeowners’ and neighborhood associations from different regions across the country.