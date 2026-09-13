The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will award at least 913 land titles to families from various parts of the country under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Social Housing Finance Corp. President Federico Laxa will lead the awarding of the individual land titles to beneficiaries of the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP).
The beneficiaries are members of various homeowners’ and neighborhood associations from different regions across the country.
“Ang hangad ng Pangulong BBM ay mailapit ang makabuluhan at sapat na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Sa parte ng DHSUD, patuloy naming isusulong ang pro-poor na ECMP sa ilalim ng Expanded 4PH,” Aliling said.
“Ngayong araw, mahigit tatlong libong katao ang mabibigyan natin ng titulo ng lupa na mahabang taon na nilang hinihintay. Ang mga titulong ito ay hindi lamang basta papel kundi simbol ito ng bagong pag asa at inspirasyon para sa ating mga benepisyaryo,” he added.
Since assuming office last year, Aliling has revived and enhanced the Community Mortgage Program (CMP) in pursuit of people-centered housing modalities under the Expanded 4PH Program.
To date, 47 ECMP projects have been approved by the DHSUD, benefiting about 8,000 families nationwide.
“Patuloy po namin isusulong ang ECMP upang mas maraming pamilyang Pilipino, lalo na ang mga higit na nangangailangan, ang matulungan nating magkaroon ng kapanatagan at kasiguruhan sa lupang kanilang tinahanan,” Aliling said.