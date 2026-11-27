LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) has committed P200 million for the rehabilitation of the Agro-Tourism Marketing Center, commonly known as the Trading Post, in La Trinidad, Benguet, in a move expected to benefit local farmers and strengthen the municipality's agricultural industry.

TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid and La Trinidad Mayor Roderick Awingan signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Friday, 27 November 2026, at the La Trinidad Municipal Gymnasium, formalizing the agency's financial support for the project.

The agreement covers the rehabilitation of the Trading Post, a key facility supporting the municipality's agricultural trade and marketing activities.

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Lapid also announced an additional P49 million in funding to complete the construction of the town's Community Business Center.

The two allocations bring TIEZA's total funding commitment for the municipality's infrastructure projects to P249 million.

Awingan welcomed the financial assistance, expressing optimism that the upgraded facilities would improve agricultural trading conditions and provide greater economic opportunities for local farmers.

The mayor also thanked TIEZA for supporting the municipality's efforts to strengthen its agricultural sector.

Strawberry farming innovation eyed

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Beyond infrastructure development, Lapid disclosed discussions with an Israeli agricultural scientist about introducing advanced farming technologies to La Trinidad, particularly for strawberry production.

According to Lapid, the scientist initially presented agricultural technology developed for growing red tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and other vegetables.

Recognizing its potential application to strawberries, Lapid asked whether the same technology could be adapted to La Trinidad's farms.

The scientist sought information about the municipality's location and elevation before confirming that the technology could potentially be applied to strawberry cultivation.

Following their discussions, the scientist visited La Trinidad and met with the local mayor to explore the proposal.

Lapid said the initiative forms part of a broader development concept aimed at improving the municipality's agricultural productivity and tourism potential.

He added that a feasibility study would be undertaken to assess the proposed transformation of the strawberry farming area.

Representatives from Benguet State University (BSU) also attended the agreement-signing ceremony, highlighting the potential role of academic institutions in supporting agricultural research and development.

The proposed improvements could complement La Trinidad's existing agricultural attractions while strengthening its position as a center for highland vegetable and strawberry production.