As families prepare for holiday gatherings and celebrations, health experts are reminding the public that one of the most meaningful gifts people can give their loved ones is protection against preventable illnesses.

Beyond presents and festive meals, taking steps to maintain good health can help families enjoy more time together, particularly during a season when social gatherings bring people into closer contact.

Preventive healthcare, including regular check-ups, recommended vaccinations and health screenings, can help reduce the risk of illness and identify potential health concerns before they become more serious.

Vaccination remains an important part of disease prevention. Flu and pneumonia vaccines help protect against common respiratory illnesses, while hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines can help prevent infections associated with long-term complications, including certain cancers.

Protecting one’s health can also help safeguard family members who may be more vulnerable to infections. However, recommended vaccines and preventive measures vary depending on a person’s age, medical history and individual health risks. Consulting a healthcare professional can help determine which steps are appropriate.

Access to preventive services has also become more convenient, with vaccination now available not only in hospitals and clinics but also in select pharmacies and vaccination hubs.

These facilities, staffed by trained healthcare professionals and offering extended hours, provide additional options for people looking to make healthcare part of their daily routines, even during the busy holiday season.

Simple actions such as scheduling a check-up, staying updated on recommended vaccinations and maintaining healthy habits can make a difference.