The Supreme Court (SC) has imposed P171,000 in fines on disbarred lawyer Dany Gille and ordered him to return more than $40,000 entrusted to him by a former client after finding him guilty of gross misconduct and willful disobedience of court orders.

In an en banc decision dated 29 April 2026, penned by Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh, the high court ruled that Gille committed serious violations of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability and the Lawyer's Oath.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by American citizen Gregory Smith, who hired Gille to pursue a legal complaint and facilitate the purchase of real property in the Philippines.

Smith alleged that Gille received money for legal services and the property transaction but failed to fulfill his obligations.

Instead of filing the case and completing the property purchase, Gille allegedly kept the funds and stopped communicating with his client, refusing to answer calls after receiving the money.

The Supreme Court upheld the findings of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), ruling that Gille's conduct constituted a grave breach of fiduciary duty warranting the most severe disciplinary sanctions.

Repeated defiance of court orders

The high court also found that Gille repeatedly failed to comply with directives requiring him to respond to the administrative complaint.

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According to the decision, at least five separate resolutions were sent to his known addresses, but all were returned unserved.

The justices said this indicated that Gille was either uninterested in addressing the allegations or deliberately avoiding service to evade accountability.

The court ruled that his actions warranted disbarment.

However, because Gille had already been disbarred in a separate case, the penalty could no longer be imposed.

Instead, the high court ordered that the finding be entered into his disciplinary record with the Office of the Bar Confidant.

Fines, restitution ordered

The Supreme Court imposed a P101,000 fine for gross and repeated violations of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability and the Lawyer's Oath.

Gille was also ordered to pay an additional P70,000 for repeatedly failing to comply with directives issued by the IBP and the Supreme Court.

Apart from the fines, the court ordered him to return $17,500 paid for legal services that were never rendered and $22,958.91 intended for the purchase of real property.

He was likewise directed to refund the P10,000 filing fee for a case that was never filed.

The dollar-denominated refunds total $40,458.91, equivalent to more than P2 million, depending on the prevailing exchange rate.

The high court emphasized that lawyers are officers of the court who must uphold integrity, honesty and good moral character throughout their professional careers.

“This condition is not merely a prerequisite for admission to the legal profession, but is a continuing requirement to maintain membership in the bar,” the court said.