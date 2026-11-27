The Gabriela Silang Monument at the corner of Ayala and Makati Avenues in Makati City was illuminated in orange on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, to raise awareness and call for an end to violence against women and girls. cc: Yummie Dingding

The Zonta Club Makati Ayala (ZCMA) illuminated the historic Gabriela Silang Monument in orange on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, to kick off its annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Supporting Zonta International's global "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign, the initiative seeks to raise awareness, protect survivors and encourage communities to take action against gender-based violence.

The campaign runs from 25 November to 10 December, featuring educational discussions, online forums, landmark illuminations and other activities promoting women's safety and rights.

ZCMA President Anabelle Chavez said the Gabriela Silang Monument was chosen because of its historical significance and symbolism of Filipino women's courage and resilience.

“She represents courage, strength, and the Filipino woman’s ability to stand up for what is right. But today, we are not only remembering the courage of women in history; we are also standing up for the women and girls who are still fighting for their safety, dignity, and rights,” Chavez said.

She stressed that the campaign serves as a reminder that every woman and girl deserves to live free from fear, violence and discrimination.

This year's advocacy also focuses on promoting justice, protecting survivors and combating impunity.

“I believe that change begins when we stop being silent. Together, let us say no to violence against women and girls. Let us stand together, speak up, and make a difference,” Chavez said.

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Raising awareness of women's rights

Former ZCMA President Vicki Santos, who served from 2010 to 2012, emphasized the importance of educating the public about gender-based violence and available legal protections.

Santos highlighted Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, which provides protection against physical, sexual, psychological and economic abuse.

Despite the law's existence, she said many women remain unaware of their rights and the remedies available to them.

Santos urged organizations and communities to strengthen information campaigns, particularly through digital platforms and social media.

“We’re hoping from our end to really do our part to be able to get more people aware—our neighbors, our community, everyone else—to be aware of that,” Santos said.

She also encouraged survivors to speak about their experiences and seek help rather than endure abuse in silence.

“Women are ashamed to actually talk about what is happening to them. So we try to make everybody aware. By doing this, we’re actually telling them, ‘Wag kayong matakot, magsalita kayo,’” she added.

Meanwhile, former ZCMA President Rita Dy, who served from 2016 to 2018, stressed that awareness campaigns must address different forms of violence and challenge attitudes that normalize abusive behavior.

“You don’t treat them the same as you would treat your younger sister, or you treat your mom—that’s violence already. It comes in different forms,” Dy said.

Orange lights symbolize hope

The Gabriela Silang Monument was illuminated in orange, the internationally recognized color of the campaign to end violence against women and girls.

The lighting symbolized hope, solidarity and the collective pursuit of communities free from violence and discrimination.

Throughout the 16-day campaign, ZCMA will organize additional orange landmark illuminations across Metro Manila, online discussions featuring invited speakers and a solidarity walk involving 40 other Zonta clubs.

Since 2012, ZCMA has worked with partner organizations to promote awareness, empower women and encourage communities to take responsibility for preventing gender-based violence.