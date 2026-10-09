At the center of the controversy are Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil and Mexican businessman Raul Rocha, whose respective sides are locked in a disagreement over management authority, franchise rights and financial control.

A bitter corporate dispute within the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has cast uncertainty over the participation of six Southeast Asian countries in the pageant's 75th edition, scheduled for 24 November in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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The conflict stems from a 1 September 2025 corporate agreement establishing a joint venture structure between Miss Universe Eastern (MU East) and Miss Universe Western (MU West).

Under the arrangement, the two parties hold equal ownership interests through JKN Legacy Inc., which controls JKN Universe LLC, the company operating the Miss Universe brand.

However, disagreements over how the agreement should be interpreted have led both factions to challenge each other's authority to speak and act on behalf of the organization.

Six countries caught in dispute

The conflict escalated on 18 September when a statement issued in the name of MUO declared franchise agreements involving Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Laos, Vietnam and Malaysia invalid.

The statement maintained that MU East lacked the authority to issue the agreements and that the six countries' representatives were therefore ineligible to compete in Puerto Rico.

MU East rejected the declaration, insisting that the franchises remained valid under its territorial rights.

Nawat, whom MU East recognizes as its chief executive officer, also challenged the exclusion and maintained that the six delegates, including Thailand's Tharina Botes, should be allowed to participate.

The conflicting positions have left the contestants facing uncertainty less than two months before the international competition.

Battle over corporate control

The disagreement became public in August when MU West issued a statement asserting its position on organizational authority and official communication channels.

MU East challenged the declaration, arguing that decisions affecting the entire organization required approval from both ownership groups.

The dispute intensified in September when a statement issued in MUO's name denied that Nawat held an executive or corporate position within the organization.

MU East countered that Nawat was its duly appointed CEO and a recognized franchise holder.

Financial management has also become a point of contention, with the factions disputing payment arrangements and authorization procedures.

Nawat separately accused Rocha of improperly handling funds intended for the Puerto Rico pageant. The allegation remains disputed and has not been established as a finding of financial misconduct.

Puerto Rico preparations continue

Despite the controversy, Puerto Rico's government has maintained that preparations for the international event will proceed.

Governor Jennifer González-Colón has treated the leadership dispute as an internal corporate matter separate from the island's hosting responsibilities.

The conflict has nevertheless raised questions about MUO's governance and the stability of its international franchise system.

With the competition approaching, the immediate concern is whether the six Southeast Asian delegates will ultimately be permitted to compete.

Beyond the contestants' eligibility, the dispute presents a larger question for Miss Universe: who has the authority to make decisions for one of the world's most recognizable beauty pageants?