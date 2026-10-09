Miss Universe disputes Vietnam’s 2027 hosting claim

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has officially dismissed claims that Vietnam has been selected to host the 76th Miss Universe Competition in 2027, clarifying that no host country has been designated for the prestigious international beauty pageant.

In a statement released to address circulating information about the competition’s future venue, the organization emphasized that reports identifying Vietnam as the next host country are premature and should not be considered official.

“The Miss Universe Organization wishes to clarify that Vietnam has not been designated as the host country for the 76th Miss Universe Competition in 2027,” the statement read.

The clarification comes amid discussions within the international pageant community regarding which country will welcome contestants from around the world for the 2027 edition.

According to MUO, the announcement of the next host country will follow the organization’s established tradition of revealing the succeeding edition’s venue during the conclusion of the current competition.

“Consistent with Miss Universe tradition, the official host country will be announced at the conclusion of the Miss Universe 75 Final in San Juan, Puerto Rico,” the organization explained.

The 75th Miss Universe Competition is scheduled to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24, 2026, bringing together national representatives competing for one of the most coveted titles in international pageantry.

The organization also reminded pageant followers, national directors, and international media outlets to exercise caution when sharing information concerning future editions of the competition.

“Any earlier announcement, or any announcement made through a channel other than the official channels identified in this statement, has no official effect and should not be regarded as an announcement by the Miss Universe Organization,” MUO stressed.

The statement makes clear that Vietnam’s reported hosting of the 2027 competition has not received official recognition from the organization.

However, the clarification does not necessarily eliminate Vietnam as a possible future host. It simply establishes that no formal designation has been made at this time.

Hosting Miss Universe is considered a significant undertaking, requiring extensive coordination involving venues, accommodations, tourism agencies, production teams, and participating national organizations.

For countries interested in staging the international event, the competition also presents an opportunity to showcase their culture, tourism destinations, and hospitality to a worldwide audience.

With speculation continuing over the destination of the 76th edition, the Miss Universe Organization has made its position clear: the official announcement will come during the grand finale of Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico.

Until then, pageant enthusiasts will have to wait to discover which country will earn the opportunity to host the world’s most celebrated international beauty competition in 2027.