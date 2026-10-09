Laguna Rep. Amante pledges to address local concerns in Congress

Speaking at the Jose Rizal Coliseum in Calamba City, Amante emphasized that the consultation was intended to provide lawmakers with firsthand information about the problems confronting communities and identify possible legislative responses.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Laguna 3rd District Representative Loreto “Amben” Amante pledged to bring the concerns of Laguna residents before Congress and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as lawmakers gathered for the sixth LegisHear consultation on Friday, 9 October.

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He said the initiative would allow representatives to hear directly from residents, barangay officials and various sectors whose concerns could help guide the formulation of proposed legislation.

Amante stressed that the consultation should go beyond the exchange of views, with information gathered from participants serving as a basis for addressing issues affecting local communities.

Despite representing different congressional districts, Laguna lawmakers share a common objective of ensuring that the province's needs and priorities receive attention at the national level, he said.

He also assured participants that the concerns raised by Lagunenses would be conveyed to Congress and the Marcos administration.

The consultation brought together 18 lawmakers from different areas, providing an opportunity for local stakeholders to raise issues directly with national legislators.

The challenge following the consultation will be translating the concerns raised during the gathering into concrete legislative proposals, budget priorities or other congressional actions.