Officials of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), Department of the Interior and Local Government and other government agencies discussed how peace interventions are being carried out with the participation of local governments, communities and other stakeholders.

OPAPRU Communications and Public Affairs Services Director Darwin Wally Wee stressed the importance of good governance and meaningful community engagement in sustaining peace at the local level.

The localized approach seeks to identify conditions affecting individual communities and address them through interventions suited to their needs rather than treating armed conflict solely as a security concern.

Also discussed was the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, or E-CLIP, which provides qualified former rebels with assistance as they return to civilian life.

The program includes immediate, livelihood and reintegration assistance, as well as other government services intended to support beneficiaries during their transition back into their communities.

The DILG currently administers assistance packages under E-CLIP, including immediate and livelihood support and reintegration assistance.

The briefing also highlighted the role of local governments and communities in ensuring that peace interventions continue beyond the initial return of former rebels and translate into opportunities for productive civilian life.

Philippine Information Agency CALABARZON Regional Head Ma. Cristina Arzadon, meanwhile, emphasized the role of journalists and government information officers in providing accurate and timely information on peace and development initiatives.

The activity was organized by OPAPRU in partnership with PIA CALABARZON and attended by journalists and local information officers in Laguna.