The discussions at the Jose Rizal Coliseum focused on the condition of the lake and how legislative measures could support its rehabilitation, conservation and long-term protection.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The rehabilitation of Laguna de Bay and the need for stronger environmental protection measures were brought before lawmakers Friday as the House of Representatives held its sixth LegisHear public consultation in Laguna.

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House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III led the consultation, which forms part of the chamber’s nationwide initiative to gather public concerns and recommendations outside the traditional congressional hearing setting.

The gathering also provided an opportunity to examine how existing government programs are being implemented and what additional legislative action may be necessary to address local concerns.

Dy emphasized that public participation should help guide lawmakers in crafting legislation that responds to the actual needs of communities.

Senior Deputy Speaker Ferdinand “Dinand” Hernandez and Calamba City Representative Charisse Anne Hernandez joined the event, alongside Laguna lawmakers Ann Matibag, Ramil Hernandez, Loreto Amante, Benjamin Agarao, Roy Gonzales and Arman Dimaguila.

More than 4,000 people attended the town hall meeting, which also brought together government agencies, local officials and community representatives.

Apart from the main consultation, focus group discussions involving government agencies were included in the program to examine sector-specific concerns, alongside the delivery of public services to Laguna residents.

Dubbed “LegisHear: Bawat Batas Mahalaga,” the initiative aims to connect grassroots concerns with congressional legislation and oversight.

For Laguna, the discussions brought renewed attention to the challenge of turning proposals for Laguna de Bay rehabilitation into concrete government policies and measurable environmental protection efforts.