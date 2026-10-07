ISABELA— The Isabela provincial government distributed P7 million in marketing assistance to 70 micro, small, and medium enterprises across the province.

Said distribution was initiated by Isabela Governor Rodito T. Albano and Vice Governor Kiko A. Dy where each beneficiary received P100,000 to support their business development and expansion efforts. The recipients include 48 food businesses and 22 non-food enterprises.

The businesses will present their products at the Isabela Best Laku 2026 trade event, scheduled from October 19 to 25 at Festival Mall in Alabang, Metro Manila. A total of 84 local businesses will participate in the weeklong exposition.

The trade event aims to promote local goods, broaden market reach, and connect small business owners with potential buyers and commercial partners outside the province.

Isabela Provincial Employment Service Office Manager Cecilia Claire N. Reyes stated that this marks the second distribution of marketing funds under the Isabela Recovery Initiatives to Support Enterprises Program.

Reyes noted that the number of beneficiaries grew from 34 in 2025 to 70 in 2026, reflecting the expansion of provincial support for local entrepreneurs.

Department of Trade and Industry Region 2 Director Ma. Sofia G. Narag expressed appreciation to the provincial government for its continued financial and organizational support for local enterprises.