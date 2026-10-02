DTI Eastern Visayas Regional Director Celerina Bato said Bahandi’s 26-year run has helped local entrepreneurs expand their markets and support more livelihoods.

“Beyond sales, the real significance of Bahandi lies in the livelihoods and communities behind these numbers,” Bato said.

She added that stronger market access can create recurring orders, additional jobs and broader economic opportunities for communities.

Among the featured entrepreneurs is Jayson Pascual of Axel Integrated Farm in Talalora, Samar, who said DTI training and trade fairs helped transform their business from selling fresh produce to developing value-added products such as chili oil and vinegar.

Pascual said their products eventually reached Shanghai, China.

“From struggling to reach Tacloban to reaching another country, malayo pa pero malayo na,” he said.

DTI-Regional Operations Group Assistant Secretary Leonila Baluyut said MSMEs remain a major part of the Philippine economy, accounting for 99.63 percent of business establishments and 66.58 percent of employment.

“When MSMEs grow, the Philippine economy grows, and when MSMEs become more competitive, more jobs are created, and when MSMEs succeed, entire communities benefit,” Baluyut said.