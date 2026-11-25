Illegal gambling accounts for the highest number of arrests, while nearly P285,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Police across Calabarzon recorded 198 arrests in a 24-hour period as authorities intensified operations against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms and wanted persons.

The Police Regional Office 4A (PRO 4A) reported that 123 individuals were arrested in 56 anti-illegal gambling operations, resulting in the confiscation of P16,696.

Meanwhile, 26 anti-illegal drug operations resulted in the arrest of 34 suspects and the seizure of 41.70 grams of shabu and 10.49 grams of marijuana, with a combined estimated value of P284,807.60.

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Authorities also apprehended 14 most wanted persons and 23 other wanted individuals.

Four individuals were arrested in separate operations against loose firearms, resulting in the confiscation of four firearms.

Police enforcement of local ordinances also resulted in 1,225 individuals being fined and 6,496 others reprimanded.

The figures cover operations conducted from 6 a.m. on 24 November to 6 a.m. on 25 November 2026.