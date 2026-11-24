LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Supporters and relatives of Miss Benguet Youth 2026 Junea Lourje Tanacio Bing-iyan are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after an unidentified individual allegedly threw a cup of milk tea at her while she was walking in La Trinidad, Benguet.

According to a social media post shared by her camp, the incident occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. along Kilometer 4 near a tile center.

Bing-iyan was walking toward a transport terminal to catch a ride to Baguio City, where she was scheduled to meet her pageant handler. The exact date of the incident was not disclosed.

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Her camp said the beauty queen had endured online criticism since joining the competition but that the incident had crossed the line into physical harassment.

They appealed to motorists and passersby who may have witnessed or recorded the incident to come forward, assuring them that their identities would be kept confidential.

Bing-iyan, who represented Mankayan, gained widespread attention across the Cordillera region during the Mister and Miss Benguet 2026 competition for competing with alopecia.

She was crowned Miss Benguet Youth 2026 on Nov. 20, using her platform to advocate for self-acceptance and challenge conventional beauty standards.

Her camp stressed that they were not seeking retaliation but wanted to ensure her safety and hold the person responsible accountable.