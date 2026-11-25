The province's 11.2-percent GDP expansion in 2025 was more than twice the national growth rate of 4.4 percent.

(November 5, 2026) The sunset casts a golden glow over the Metro Manila skyline as seen from Quezon City on Thursday afternoon. State weather bureau PAGASA said that a “very strong” El Niño is now prevalent in the tropical Pacific and may persist through the first half of 2027. | Photo by Analy Labor

Occidental Mindoro emerged as the fastest-growing provincial economy in the Philippines in 2025, outpacing the national economic growth rate as 76 of the country's 82 provinces recorded economic expansion.

In a report released on 24 November, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Occidental Mindoro's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 11.2 percent in 2025, accelerating from 2.1 percent in 2024.

The province's annual growth rate increased by 9.1 percentage points and exceeded the national GDP growth rate of 4.4 percent by 6.8 percentage points.

Also read ₱15.9M worth of suspected illicit cigarettes found in abandoned Pangasinan boat

Capiz followed with an economic expansion of 8.7 percent, while Maguindanao del Sur and Antique recorded growth rates of 8.63 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively.

Occidental Mindoro was among 34 provinces whose economic growth surpassed the national rate.

The combined GDP of the country's provinces reached P12.98 trillion in 2025, accounting for 55.9 percent of the national economy.

The figures were measured at constant 2018 prices, allowing economic growth to be assessed after accounting for price changes.

While Occidental Mindoro's performance placed it at the forefront of provincial economic expansion, GDP growth alone does not establish whether household incomes, employment opportunities and purchasing power improved at a corresponding pace.