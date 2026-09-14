More than 100 MSMEs from Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino participated in the milestone fair, which featured food, crafts, fashion and other products rooted in the region’s local resources and culture.

DTI Region 2 Regional Director Ma. Sofia Narag said repeated participation in trade fairs has helped entrepreneurs adjust to changing consumer preferences, improve their products and adopt digital tools.

“They’ve learned their lessons for every trade fair that we do. They keep on improving,” Narag said.

Beyond direct sales, DTI connected participating businesses with institutional buyers, retailers and potential business partners through business-to-business matching and digital selling activities.

The agency also relaunched the Padday na Lima Webshop 2.0, giving participating entrepreneurs a permanent online channel to reach customers beyond the physical trade fair.

For some businesses, the program has provided a route into markets outside their provinces. Healthy Foods & Gifts Enterprises owner Dolores Gandia Casem of Nueva Vizcaya said joining DTI trade fairs since 2015 helped her herbal tea business develop customers outside the region.

Meanwhile, Tesoro’s Bamboo Manufacturing Products has expanded its market for handcrafted lampshades, hats, flower vases and home decor after recovering from the pandemic-era collapse in sales.

The fair also showcased community enterprises, including the Gomez Ethnic Women’s Weaving Association, which employs and trains local weavers while turning textile scraps into contemporary fashion products.